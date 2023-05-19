Pennsylvania state police are searching for a prisoner with ties to the Franklin area who escaped early this morning after being transported from Venango County jail to a Seneca hospital, according to a police press release.
Bruce William Miller II, 43, was receiving treatment at UPMC Northwest for a head injury when he escaped from the custody of prison guards at about 4:40 a.m., according to police. Miller exited the hospital and fled on foot to a wooded area behind the facility.
Miller is white, 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds, police reported. He has brown hair, hazel eyes and a goatee. He also bears a crown tattoo on his neck and a laceration with sutures on his head. He was last seen wearing an orange Venango County jail jumpsuit, according to police.
Multiple law enforcement agencies, including state police aviation forces and canine units are engaged in a search for Miller, police said.
Miller was in Venango County jail after being denied bail at a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Venango County Central Court. He was held for court on felony charges of criminal trespass, flight to avoid apprehension and evading arrest and a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Franklin at (814) 676-6596. PSP Franklin is investigating.
