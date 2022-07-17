A Union Township woman remained missing Sunday afternoon, more than 36 hours after she is believed to have run away, according to police.
Candice Caffas, 34, who resides in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road, climbed out of a bathroom window in her residence between 10 p.m. Friday and 3 a.m. Saturday, according to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP). Caffas is considered an endangered person by police due to a mental health disability.
Chief Terry Shaulis of West Mead Volunteer Fire Department said that community members should “still be on the lookout for her” as of Sunday afternoon.
Police described Caffas as 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes. She was last known to be wearing a purple T-shirt, orange pants with flower designs, purple-and-blue sneakers and glasses. Her home is located about 3 miles south of the city of Meadville near Ernst Trail.
“PSP are actively still chasing down some leads,” Shaulis said.
Approximately 40 emergency responders from multiple departments, including several K9 units and a scuba crew, searched throughout the day Saturday, according to Shaulis.
“Everybody did a bang-up job,” he said, “and we searched for over 12 hours.”
Anyone with information that could be useful in locating Caffas should contact state police at (814) 332-6911.
