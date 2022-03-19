Crashes
Conneaut Lake Regional Police
• An Espyville area man was injured in a one-vehicle crash on the Pymatuning Causeway at 8 a.m. Friday.
William Herbster, 53, was driving east on the causeway when his station wagon went off the road and struck the guardrail on the north side of the roadway. Herbster was taken to Meadville Medical Center for treatment, police said.
Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service and North Shenango Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.
Pennsylvania State Police
• A horse pulling a buggy was killed in a crash on Route 89 in Rome Township at 3:17 p.m. Wednesday.
The driver of the buggy, Billy O. Troyer, 18, of Titusville, had fallen out of the buggy prior to the crash. The horse and buggy had entered Route 89 from a parking lot into the southbound lane of Route 89 in front of a sport utility vehicle traveling south on Route 89. The driver of the SUV, Candy L. Hicks, 50, of Spartansburg, was unable to stop and struck the buggy and horse. Neither Troyer nor Hicks sustained any injuries.
Crimes
Pennsylvania State Police
• A 72-year-old Titusville woman allegedly stole multiple items totaling $35.14 from Walmart in Oil Creek Township at 9:44 a.m. Thursday. Charges are pending.
• Several windows were smashed at properties along East Freemont Street in Townville on Wednesday. Two windows on a barn as well as a stained glass window on a church were smashed between 2:25 and 6:28 p.m.