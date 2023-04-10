BLOOMING VALLEY — Two vehicles were involved in a crash in Blooming Valley on Sunday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
The crash involving two small sport utility vehicles (SUVs) happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of routes 77 and 198 in the borough.
Susan G. Allshouse, 73, of Conneaut, Ohio, was driving east on Route 198 when she failed to see a stop sign on Route 198 at its intersection with Route 77, police said.
Allshouse drove into the intersection where her SUV was struck broadside by an SUV headed northeast on Route 77, police said. The other SUV was driven by Kenneth R. Donaldson, 50, of Meadville. The impact flipped Allshouse's SUV onto its left side, police said.
Allshouse, Donaldson and two passengers in Donaldson's vehicle — Leslie A. Donaldson, 48, and Mark D. Peterson, 71, both of Meadville — were wearing seat belts, police said.
All sustained possible injuries, but no one was transported, police said.
Randolph Township Volunteer Fire Department assisted state police at the scene.
