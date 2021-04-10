BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Corry have released the names of those involved in a Thursday afternoon fatal crash.
Jamie L. Higley, 34, of Union City, was killed in a 2:45 p.m. crash at Rockdale and King roads in Bloomfield Township, police said. Higley was a front seat passenger in a sport utility vehicle that collided head-on with a tractor-trailer truck.
The SUV was driven by Higley's girlfriend, Randi L. Cook, 32, of Union City, state police said. Police said the SUV was driving at a high rate of speed, crested a hill and collided head-on with the truck, driven by Michael J. Rogers, 51, of Cambridge Springs, police said. Police said Cook locked up the brakes on the SUV in an attempt to avoid the collision.
Cook was taken to an area hospital for treatment as were two passengers in the rear of the SUV — Kenneth L. Muller, 36, and Cody J. Bille, 30, both of Union City, police said.
Rogers wasn't injured in the crash, police said.