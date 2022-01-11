WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Erie County — A Pennsylvania State Police report released Monday provided additional details regarding the Friday crash on Route 6N near Edinboro that killed a Cambridge Springs woman.
Maryalice McMunn, 76, was killed in the crash, which occurred at about 2 p.m. just east of Fry Road, according to state police at Girard. David McMunn, her 78-year-old husband, was seriously injured as well.
The crash occurred when David McMunn was driving west on Route 6N and lost control on the snow-covered roadway. As McMunn’s 2004 GMC Sonoma pickup truck went into a counterclockwise spin and drifted into the eastbound lane, it was struck in the passenger side by a 2016 Ram 1500 pickup driven by David Peters, 52, of Saegertown.
Maryalice McMunn was unresponsive when a state trooper arrived shortly after the crash. She was declared dead at the scene at 3:15 p.m. by Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook. McMunn was “killed instantly” in the crash, Cook told the Tribune on Sunday. Weather conditions, including “white out conditions,” were “definitely a factor” in the crash, according to Cook.
All three people in the crash were wearing lap and shoulder belt restraints, according to state police. Peters was not injured.
Volunteer fire departments from Edinboro and Franklin and McKean townships also responded to the scene.