HAYFIELD TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a red Chevrolet Silverado on Route 98 at approximately 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The pickup truck was towing a dual-axle trailer at the time of the incident and is believed to have sustained damage to its driver’s-side mirror with additional damage possible to the rear end resulting from the trailer, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
The crash occurred when a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by a 58-year-old Meadville man was traveling south on Route 98 and the Silverado was headed north. The Silverado crossed the center line while driving around a curve in the road and sideswiped the Tahoe, according to police.
Both vehicles went off the west side of the roadway following the collision, with the Silverado speeding off to the north before exchanging information with the other driver.
Police described the Silverado as a newer model. No description of the driver was available.
Anyone with relevant information regarding the incident or driver should contact police at (814)-332-6911.