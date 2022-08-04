CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Venango County — There were no injuries when a single-engine airplane landed in a field in Venango County and veered into a wooded area Wednesday afternoon, Pennsylvania State Police at Franklin confirmed to The Meadville Tribune.
The pilot and a passenger in the airplane didn’t require hospitalization, according to a trooper at the Franklin barracks. Identities of the pilot and passenger were unknown.
The plane had landed in a field off Route 322 shortly before 3 p.m., the trooper said. The field is located near the state police barracks at Franklin.
The plane was damaged and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, the trooper added.
