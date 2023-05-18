Meadville City Council members unanimously approved an agreement with Meadville Medical Center (MMC) on Wednesday that is expected to enhance relations between city police and hospital staff, help with security at hospital facilities, and improve the city’s bottom line.
Under the terms of the service agreement, which goes into effect July 1, city police will essentially continue to patrol hospital facilities in the same manner they have in recent years — and the hospital will pay the city $85,000.
The payment will be in addition to an annual gift of $75,000 that the hospital already pays to the city, according to both City Manager Maryann Menanno and MMC’s Vice President of Consumer Engagement Don Rhoten.
The one-year agreement formalizes the expectations of Meadville Police Department’s patrols of and assistance to the hospital and makes one key addition: City police will add walk-throughs of the hospital’s emergency room to its regular patrols.
Chief Michael Tautin told council members that the department is already performing vehicle patrols of MMC’s Liberty Street and Grove Street facilities and has for years transported patients who have been committed to the mental health department at the Liberty Street complex.
The agreement does not establish a specific number of patrols or specific times they would take place.
“They’ve been great with understanding we’re a small police department. We could be busy for three hours and not make it there, so they’re not locking us into it,” Tautin said during council’s discussion of the proposal at a study session last week. “It’s just as we’re able to — take a quick walk-through and then be on our way.”
Tautin said a key benefit of the arrangement would be increased familiarity between hospital staff members and police officers.
“What I look forward to is just a good working relationship with the hospital,” he said. “With their current security, we’re not there as much as we used to be. Used to be, we were there all the time, had a great working relationship, knew the nurses, knew the doctors. We’re not there as much anymore, so I look forward to a renewal of that relationship.”
Rhoten said the goal of the agreement from the hospital’s perspective was an increased police presence at MMC facilities.
“As we’ve seen instances of violence occur more frequently at health care facilities nationwide,” he said in an email, “the safety and security of our employees and patients is paramount.”
