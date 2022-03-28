One of two men wanted by Pennsylvania State Police in connection with a chase Saturday near Cochranton is now in custody.
Zachary Thompson, 28, of Titusville was taken into custody by state police in western Erie County around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Another man allegedly traveling with Thompson on Saturday, Cody Stokes, 27, remains at large, according to Trooper Cindy Schick.
Thompson was captured after police had been called to investigate a crash on Crossingville Road in Elk Creek Township around 2:20 p.m.
The crashed vehicle had been stolen out of the Venango County area with Thompson believed to have been its driver, according to state police.
When troopers arrived on the crash scene and spoke with the property’s owner, they learned Thompson had entered a barn on the property and attempted to steal a farm truck, police said.
As troopers were speaking with the property owner, they spotted Thompson running behind the barn and into an open field.
Troopers caught up with Thompson on foot and after a struggle, took him into custody.
Thompson has multiple arrest warrants stemming from state police in Erie, Corry and Warren as well as Crawford County Adult Probation and Pennsylvania State Parole, police said.
Thompson now is facing new charges from state police at Girard for Sunday’s incident and will be arraigned today on charges of burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receive stolen property, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, terroristic threats, possessing instruments of crime and multiple traffic offenses, state police said.
Investigations into Thompson’s alleged involvement in other vehicle thefts in Crawford, Erie and Venango counties is continuing, state police said.