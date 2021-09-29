CONNEAUT LAKE — An Andover, Ohio, woman told police that she drove through an intersection, down a driveway and through the garage door of a residence after she accidentally accelerated instead of braking Sunday afternoon.
Anna Dehaven, who sustained minor injuries in the crash, was heading east on Route 285 and approaching the intersection with Route 6 at approximately 4:54 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to Conneaut Lake Regional Police Department.
Dehaven “said she hit the accelerator instead of the brake at the intersection, causing her to continue on into the intersection,” Sgt. Gary Shidemantle said.
No residents were injured in the incident, according to Shidemantle.
The 2012 Ford Explorer that Dehaven was driving could be seen wedged into the garage, the rear compartment extending out, following the crash.
The incident remains under investigation, according to Shidemantle.
Conneaut Lake, Linesville and Vernon Central volunteer fire departments and Conneaut Lake Area Ambulance Service also responded to the scene.