A Conneaut, Ohio, man died this morning from injuries he received in a motorcycle crash on Route 198 near Conneautville Wednesday afternoon, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Roger J. Hatch, 66, died at 2:38 a.m. today at UPMC Hamot in Erie, police said.
Hatch was driving a motorcycle west on Route 198 near Summerhill Drive in Summerhill Township when the motorcycle left the road on a left curve at 3:25 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
The motorcycle went off the road, struck a utility pole and slid into a group of trees before the motorcycle ended up stopped in the middle of the roadway, police said.
Hatch was found approximately 15 to 20 feet away in grassy area off the roadway, police said.
Hatch had sustained major injuries to his lower extremities, but was conscious and alert while being tended to by emergency medical personnel, police said.
Hatch was taken by Springboro Ambulance Service to UPMC Hamot for further treatment, police said.
State police were assisted at scene by Conneautville, Conneaut Lake and Springboro volunteer fire departments, Springboro Ambulance Service and Borderline Towing.
