Monday’s fire at a garage at a Burns Avenue home has been ruled arson and a juvenile is being charged with the crime, according to Meadville Police Department.
The juvenile was charged with arson Monday following an investigation by police and fire officials, Chief Michael Tautin said.
“An allegation has been filed with the (Crawford County) Juvenile Probation Office,” Tautin said Tuesday. “The juvenile is in custody.”
Tautin to decline to release the child’s age, gender or area of residence. However, he did say no one else will be charged in connection with the fire.
Meadville Central Fire Department and West Mead 1 Volunteer Fire Department were called to the Terre B. Johnson residence, 993 Burns Ave., just after 9:20 a.m. Monday.
Firefighters found the interior of the 16-by-20-foot garage on fire.
While there were no injuries, the garage’s contents — including yard equipment, several tables and other items — were lost, Meadville Central Chief Patrick Wiley said Monday.
Firefighters returned to quarters at 10:49 a.m. Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.