VERNON TOWNSHIP — An elderly Meadville area man who was reported missing earlier today by Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville has been located.
Valentine W. Eiler, 80, was found unharmed at 9:38 a.m., according to state police. Eiler was located inside a pickup truck at a neighbor’s residence, a state police dispatcher said.
Eiler initially was reported missing this morning by state police.
Police said Eiler had left his home on Debra Drive in Vernon Township around 11 p.m. Monday and had not been seen since.
The alert was put out by police as Eiler does suffer from dementia and diabetes.