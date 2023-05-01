One man is in the hospital and another is in Crawford County jail following a Sunday evening shooting that took place as the victim was walking his dog in Meadville’s Plateau neighborhood, according to a statement from Meadville Police Department.
The 64-year-old gunshot victim, who police said was in stable condition Monday afternoon, was discovered by a passerby in the roadway on Belmont Drive near the intersection with Seminole Road at about 7:50 p.m.
Martin L. Chaney, 61, of Venango was arraigned Monday morning on felony charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nichols.
The man who was shot, whose name was not released by police, was transported to Meadville Medical Center and later transferred to UPMC Hamot in Erie.
Investigation identified Chaney as a person of interest in the case, according to the statement from police, and Chaney subsequently presented himself to Meadville Police Department.
The shooting allegedly occurred after a family-related dispute, according to police, and took place when Chaney returned to the area and confronted the victim while he was on a walk with his dog.
Police said the firearm used in the shooting was located. The investigation remains open and more charges are expected.
A preliminary hearing in the case against Chaney was scheduled for May 23 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Chaney remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail.
