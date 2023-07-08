A 50-year-old Meadville man will head to trial after police say he exposed himself outside a city convenience store, urinated on the building and then locked himself inside the store’s bathroom after being told to leave, only to be found carrying a loaded gun and a knife when he eventually exited the stall.
The case against Ellis Herbert Munson, who resides in the 400 block of Pine Street, was held for court during a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday.
City police responded to Country Fair, 333 North St., at 3:34 a.m. May 2 to find Munson locked in a bathroom stall, several feet from the toilet and holding his phone, according to the probable cause affidavit filed in the case. After exiting the stall, the visibly intoxicated Munson ignored police questions and made a call, stating to a man who answered, “Bathroom cops.”
Store employees told police that Munson had earlier been told to leave the premises after he exposed himself and urinated on the exterior of the building, according to the affidavit.
In searching Munson, police reported finding a folding knife in his back pocket and a loaded Ruger EC9S pistol in his front right pocket. Due to his prior criminal history, Munson is prohibited from possessing firearms, according to police.
Munson faces felony charges of possession of firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license and receiving stolen property. He also faces misdemeanor charges of open lewdness and defiant trespassing and a summary charge of public drunkenness.
A jury convicted Munson in 2009 of one count each of simple assault and terroristic threats, two counts of reckless endangerment and one count of discharging a firearm in the city. Police at the time said Munson fired at least two shots at two people near the Liberty Street residence he occupied at the time. No one was hurt in the incident.
In the May incident, Munson remains free on $50,000 bond. A trial will be scheduled for the November term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.
