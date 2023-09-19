Despite attempting to flush some drugs down the toilet, a 36-year-old Meadville man faces 11 charges involving a variety of controlled substances following a Friday morning incident at his East Alley home, according to the criminal complaint filed by police in the case.
Miles Thomas Rashid Jordan, who resides in the 1000 block of East Alley, was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino. He remains in Crawford County jail in lieu of $150,000 bail.
Meadville Police Department charged Jordan with two misdemeanor counts of tampering with evidence for allegedly flushing suspected fentanyl pills and cocaine down the toilet.
He faces three felony charges of possession with intent to deliver for 7.85 grams of suspected cocaine, 13 suspected fentanyl pills and 7.92 grams of suspected fentanyl in powder form that police said were found in his possession.
Jordan also faces three misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and three misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for Sept. 29 before Pendolino.
