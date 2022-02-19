A Meadville area man faces a magisterial district court hearing in Erie County for alleged disorderly conduct at Presque Isle Downs Casino in December.
Michael V. Feleppa, 44, of 10601 Cutter Road, has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Gaming with disorderly conduct for the alleged incident 10:40 p.m. Dec. 22 inside the casino.
Feleppa, an autistic support teacher at Meadville Area Senior High School, is the head football coach at Cochranton High School.
Feleppa was observed by the casino’s surveillance urinating himself and then going to a corner by the casino’s sports book betting area to finish urinating on the casino floor, according to a news release from state police.
A summary level charge of disorderly conduct was filed by state police against Feleppa on Dec. 23 at the office of Magisterial District Judge Brian McGowan in Erie County.
A summons was issued to Feleppa on Dec. 30 via first class mail, according to online court records.
Feleppa entered a not guilty plea to the charge on Jan. 13 of this year, according to online court records.
A hearing on the charge is scheduled March 1 before McGowan.
If convicted, Feleppa faces a fine of $50 plus court costs and fees of $164.25, according to the citation.
Contacted Friday, Thomas K. Washington, Crawford Central School District’s superintendent of schools, said he wasn’t aware of the alleged charge until told by the Tribune.
Washington said the matter would be reviewed, but he could not comment as it was a personnel issue.