A 27-year-old Meadville man faces charges that he manufactured a flammable bomb and threatened to throw it at a nearby residence last month.
Weston Edward Beers, who resides in the 500 block of Limber Road, was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Police were dispatched to Beers’ residence at about 7:15 p.m. May 14. After Beers exited the house, police found a 5-gallon bucket containing gasoline and styrofoam, with a block of styrofoam and two cans of lighter fluid nearby.
A family member told police that Beers was experiencing a mental health episode and was hearing voices that Beers said were coming from a neighboring house. Beers allegedly told the family member that he was making napalm for Molotov cocktails to throw at the nearby residence.
After determining the mixture in the bucket did not pose an immediate danger, police transported Beers to Meadville Medical Center for treatment.
Beers faces a felony charge of unlawful manufacture of weapons of mass destruction. He also faces misdemeanor charges of bomb threats and disorderly conduct.
Beers remains in Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $20,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the case was scheduled for June 16 before Pendolino.
