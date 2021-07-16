A 30-year-old man is in jail after police say he left a small container of methamphetamine on the checkout counter of a city convenience store late Thursday morning and later lied to officers about his identity.
Todd Richard Crawford, whose address is listed in court documents as the Crawford County jail, was arraigned Thursday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on four misdemeanor charges.
Meadville Police Department said Crawford left a small silver and purple container on the counter at Quick Stop, 324 Pine St., at around 10:30 a.m., according to the criminal complaint in the case. The container had meth inside, according to police.
After he was told he was being detained and investigated, Crawford allegedly told police that his name was Todd Keller and provided a false birth date, according to the criminal complaint.
Police found meth and a digital scale in Crawford’s possession, according to the complaint. The digital scale featured an exterior design similar to that of a pack of cigarettes and was labeled “Manlloro,” according to police.
Such hand-held scales — slightly larger than a flip-phone and easily found for sale online — fold in half to the size of a cigarette pack and feature graphic design resembling popular cigarette brands, even down to the “Manlloro” name, which resembles “Marlboro,” the nation’s most popular brand.
Crawford faces misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, false identification to a law enforcement officer, and recklessly endangering another person.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 22 before Pendolino. Crawford was assigned bail of $25,000.