SPRINGBORO — A fire that killed four people Friday, including three children, was caused by a dryer malfunction, according to state police.
The fire at 118 Union St., reported at about 7:10 p.m., started in the first-floor laundry area located at the base of the stairs to the home’s second floor, state police said in a press release Wednesday. The blaze swept through the home, claiming the lives of Hilda (Rose) Eberhart and three children, ages 14, 10 and a 6-month-old baby. Two other adults also were injured.
A malfunction caused the dryer to catch fire, according to police. The fire spread to the surrounding area, making the nearby stairs inaccessible. The three children killed in the fire were trapped on the second floor while the adult was trapped on the first floor, according to police.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell said over the weekend that the four victims died of “asphyxiation due to smoke inhalation.”
