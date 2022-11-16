A Meadville man is behind bars in Ohio awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania to face charges in connection with the murder of another Meadville man whose body was found in Lawrence County earlier this month.
Johnny F. Henry Jr., 31, is being held in the Franklin County, Ohio, jail near Columbus, Ohio.
Henry is wanted in connection with the death of Joseph DeTello, 40, of Meadville, according to Pennsylvania State Police at New Castle.
A passerby had found DeTello’s body next to a sport utility vehicle along Young Road in Slippery Rock Township in southern Lawrence County about 4:30 p.m. Nov. 3, state police said.
DeTello's death was ruled a homicide due to asphyxiation following an autopsy conducted Nov. 4, state police said.
However, the investigation has determined DeTello's death took place at a Mercer County location along North Cottage Road in Jackson Township, state police said.
Through the investigation, Henry was identified as a suspect in DeTello's death, according to a news release issued this morning by state police at New Castle.
The Mercer County District Attorney's Office approved criminal homicide charges on Henry, police said.
Henry was taken into custody in Columbus, Ohio, on an arrest warrant, though police didn't indicate when Henry was apprehended.
According to police, DeTello's body was discovered by a passerby who had stopped to assist what he thought was a man having issues with a tire on a vehicle.
The passerby saw DeTello unresponsive on the ground, called 911 and administered CPR, police said.
Two other people who were bicycling in the area stopped to assist the passerby until state police and emergency medical services personnel arrived on the scene and determined DeTello was deceased.
