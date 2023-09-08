A police K-9 unit demonstration will take place at Crawford County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday.

The free event, organized by Officer Eli Provost and K-9 Feri of Meadville Police Department, will feature K-9 units from three area departments.

Police from Edinboro and Titusville will also participate and Meadville pet grooming business Classy Canine will assist with the presentation.

K-9 units will show off their skills at tracking and other demands of the job.

