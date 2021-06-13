JAMESTOWN — An overnight shooting in the borough of Jamestown has left one Mercer County man hospitalized and another behind bars, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Mercer.
Tyler Charles Schadt, 31, of Greenville is hospitalized at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh with a gunshot wound to the head-neck area, state police said this afternoon.
David Earl Jones, 54, of Jamestown is awaiting arraignment on attempted homicide and aggravated assault for the alleged shooting, police said.
Few details have been released by state police, but authorities said the alleged shooting took place between 1 and 1:20 a.m. at 230 Chestnut St. in Jamestown.
Schadt had arrived at Jones’ property in Jamestown and the two men got into a physical altercation, police said. Shortly thereafter, Jones allegedly obtained a firearm from within his vehicle and shot Schadt once, police said.
A news release from state police does not indicate what sparked the alleged argument and subsequent fight between the two men.
Jones is being held in the Mercer County Jail awaiting arraignment this afternoon before Magisterial District Judge Brian Arthur.
See Monday's edition of The Meadville Tribune for additional details.