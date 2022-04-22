FRANKLIN — The skeletal human remains discovered in Oil Creek State Park last week were found by a hiker walking through the park, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Franklin.
The remains were found around 8 p.m. April 15 in the park in Cherrytree Township, police said in a news release issued Thursday.
Titusville Police Department initially was contacted by the hiker; after the location was determined, State Police at Franklin were contacted.
Mercyhurst University’s Forensic Anthropology Department in Erie responded to the scene with police. The remains still are undergoing analysis at the university to develop a possible identity, police said Thursday.