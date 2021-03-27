Multiple gunshots rang out in near the intersection of Liberty and Pine streets early Saturday morning, but there were no known injuries, according to Meadville Police Department.
Officers were called to the area around 2:25 a.m. and found multiple spent shell casings at the scene, Chief Michael Tautin told The Tribune late Saturday afternoon.
"We checked with hospitals in the area and there were no gunshot wounds reported," Tautin said.
While there were no injuries reported one vehicle parked on Pine Street had been struck by a bullet, Tautin said. Tautin said it was discovered later Saturday that one of the residences near the intersection also had been struck.
Tautin declined to say how many shell casings or the caliber that had been taken into evidence by police.
Police are continuing their investigation.
Anyone within information about the incident is asked to contact Meadville Police Department at (814) 724-6100.