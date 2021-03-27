Meadville, PA (16335)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Morning high of 56F with temps falling to near 45. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening. Overcast late. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.