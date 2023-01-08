SUMMIT TOWNSHIP — An Erie man accidentally shot himself late Saturday afternoon in western Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.
Troopers were called to the scene at a location on Sportsman Road in Summit Township at 5:24 p.m., according to a news release from state police.
The shooting was an "accidental self-inflicted gun shot wound" by an Erie man, age 45, the news release said.
The man was transported to UPMC Hamot hospital for further medical treatment, police said.
No information was available on the man's injuries.
