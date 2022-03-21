A "shots fired" call remained under investigation by Meadville Police Department on Sunday night.
Officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Walnut Street at 7:57 p.m. for a report of at least one gunshot being fired, according to emergency radio traffic.
An ambulance from Meadville Area Ambulance Service was dispatched to the scene as well, but was cleared after less than 10 minutes.
No apparent injuries were reported in the incident.
At least one person from the residence was taken to Meadville Police Department headquarters for questioning around 8:30.
No additional details were available from police.