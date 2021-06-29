Meadville Police Department is investigating an incident in which officers heard at least three gunshots early Saturday in the vicinity of Liberty and Walnut streets.
Police Chief Michael Tautin said officers were responding to a different incident at Diamond Park when the gunshots were heard about 1:30 a.m.
While Tautin said one person also called in about hearing shots, police have not found any injured people or damaged property during the investigation, nor heard of any such cases from the public.
Tautin asked that anyone with more information about the gunshots should call police at (814) 724-6100.