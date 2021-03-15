EAST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday when a vehicle rolled over off the side of the road.
According to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville, a 58-year-old Guy Mills man was found dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred in the 12000 block of Wolf Road. Police received the report of the crash at around 12:04 a.m. Saturday.
Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell identified the man as Steven Elmen on Sunday and said he lived on Plank Road in Guys Mills, though was unsure of his exact address.
Police determined the vehicle — whose make and model were unspecified — was traveling south at a high rate of speed when for an unknown reason it left the roadway and struck a tree, rolling onto its roof. Elmen was found unresponsive in the driver's seat and was later declared dead by Schell.
Investigation into the case is ongoing and pending a coroner's report. Schell said Sunday that Elmen "undoubtedly" died of multiple blunt force trauma and the crash is believed to be accidental. Schell is awaiting results of toxicology tests, however.