WOODCOCK TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville are investigating the alleged burglary of nine firearms from a Woodcock Township home on Tuesday.
According to police, the guns were stolen from a location on Woodcock Lane, though an exact address was not given.
The stolen firearms include a black Ruger 10/22 semi-automatic rifle with thumb stock, a tan Ruger 20/45 rimfire pistol, a camo-colored Mossberg pump action shotgun, a black and gray Weatherby Element synthetic semi-auto shotgun, a black AR-15 with flip up red dot and iron sighs, a silver and gray Remington 700 30.06 with synthetic stock, a sanded wood Sportsmans 76 Pump 30.06, a gray Traditions muzzleloader and a camo-colored Savage Axis .243.