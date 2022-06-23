A Meadville man is behind bars for allegedly sticking a gun in the mouth of a companion in the parking lot of the Tiki Bar at Conneaut Lake Park last week and threatening to shoot.
Eric L. Lucas is charged by Pennsylvania State Police with simple assault, firearm not to be carried without a license, reckless endangerment, terrorist threats and harassment. He’s being held in the Crawford County jail, Saegertown, in lieu of $30,000 awaiting a preliminary hearing on the charges.
Police allege Lucas, 23, of 494 Willow St. Apartment D, threatened a male companion with a 9mm handgun in the Reed Avenue parking lot of the bar at 6 p.m. Friday, according to the arrest affidavit police filed in the case.
According to the affidavit, the man and Lucas were at the Tiki Bar drinking when the man, who was Lucas’ ride home, said he was leaving.
After man got into his car in the parking lot, Lucas came to the side of the vehicle, asking where the man was going, the affidavit said. When the man stated he was leaving, Lucas then pulled the handgun from his pants, the affidavit said.
Lucas told the man to open his mouth and placed the gun in his mouth, according to the affidavit.
Lucas then stated, “You aren’t leaving or I’ll shoot your car and you the (expletive) up,” the affidavit said.
The man then submitted to Lucas’ request and they continued to drink before eventually leaving the bar together, according to the affidavit.
On Saturday, the man contacted state police about the incident and was interviewed by police at his West Mead Township home around 12:40 p.m., the affidavit said. The man also provided police with apparently threatening text messages he had received from Lucas on Friday and Saturday following the incident, the affidavit said.
Lucas was taken into custody by police on Sunday on an arrest warrant from multiple agencies. Police said Lucas is a person not to possess a firearm.
Lucas, who was arraigned Sunday morning before Magisterial District Judge Adam Stallard of Linesville, faces a preliminary hearing on the charges before Stallard Wednesday.
