A Mercer County man faces a preliminary hearing next month in connection with stolen gas grenade detonators and less-than-lethal ammunition allegedly taken from a Jamestown munitions maker.
Paul L. Graves formally was charged by Pennsylvania State Police on Monday with one count of receiving stolen property and possessing offensive weapons after the items were found by police inside his Sharon home last week.
Graves, 44, of 563 S. Oakland Ave., Sharon, faces both arraignment and a preliminary hearing on the charges May 11 before Magisterial District Judge Travis Martwinski of Sharon, according to court documents. A court summons for the charges has been sent to Graves via U.S. mail, according to court records.
According to the criminal complaint, police found three grenade detonators/fuses and six “bean bag”-type less-than-lethal rounds belonging to Combined Systems Inc. of Jamestown hidden inside Graves’ home.
Combined Systems is a maker of tear gas, smoke munitions, other non-lethal and lethal munitions and crowd-control devices. The company’s production complex is located 2 miles west of Jamestown on Route 58.
”I have no comment,” Loree Pyle, Combine Systems’ human resources administrator, said Monday when contacted by The Meadville Tribune to ask whether Graves still was an employee.
The incident began Thursday afternoon when troopers had been called to Combined Systems for a report of a theft by an employee.
A witness reported that Graves had grenade detonators and other items from the business hidden in his Sharon home, according to police.
Pictures the witness had taken of the items found in the home were confirmed by a Combined Systems official to be items stolen from the business, according to the arrest affidavit filed in the case.
Police subsequently obtained a search warrant for Graves’ residence late Thursday afternoon with the warrant executed about 5:45 p.m., according to the arrest affidavit.
The three grenade detonators/fuses were found in a plastic bin hidden behind the headboard of the bed in the master bedroom, the arrest affidavit said, adding that the six “bean-bag”-type less-than-lethal rounds were found in a nightstand drawer in that room.