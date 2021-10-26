A Meadville man already serving a lengthy prison sentence for unrelated crimes has been charged by Pennsylvania State Police with killing a Townville area woman more than one year ago.
Ragene J. Gilbert, 25, faces a preliminary hearing next month on two charges, including homicide, for allegedly killing Destine Renee Conyers, 21.
Conyers’ body was discovered in southern Crawford County around 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020, by a passing motorist. Conyers was found at a gravel pull-off for a natural gas well off Mule Street in Fairfield Township.
Conyers’ death was ruled a homicide by Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell. An autospy found Conyers died from two gunshot wounds — one to the head and one to the chest.
Her death was determined to have occurred between 5 and 8 a.m. on Sept. 27, 2020, Schell said.
The wounds were caused by a small caliber weapon, with Conyers being shot from the front, Schell ruled.
Gilbert, who already was in the Crawford County Correctional Facility in Saegertown on other charges, was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols on charges of homicide and possession of a firearm prohibited in connection with Conyers’ death.
Nicols ordered Gilbert held without bond in connection with the case. Homicide is a non-bondable offense in Pennsylvania.
Crawford County District Attorney Francis Schultz said this morning that the investigation of the case was complex in that witnesses had to be interviewed in several difference counties. Police had to interview witnesses in Crawford, Erie, Mercer and Beaver counties as well as review cellular telephone records, Schultz said.
Schultz declined comment this morning if the weapon used in the alleged homicide had been recovered.
In July, Gilbert was sentenced in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas to serve a total of four and a half to 13 years in state prison stemming from multiple crimes he admitted to committing in 2020.
Gilbert pleaded guilty in county court in May to charges stemming from five separate cases from 2020. Those cases included charges of a person not to possess a firearm and reckless endangerment for firing a gun at another car; to driving under the influence of a controlled substance; to aggravated harassment by a prisoner.
Gilbert faces a preliminary hearing in the homicide case Nov. 8 before Nicols in Titusville.
Keith Gushard can be reached at (814) 724-6370 or by email at kgushard@meadvilletribune.com.