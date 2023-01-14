ROME TOWNSHIP — A Friday morning crash in rural eastern Crawford County left one person dead and two others with minor injuries, according to state police.
Details regarding the identity of the driver killed in the crash were being withheld pending notification of family members.
The two-vehicle crash occurred at about 9:24 a.m. at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road, about 5 miles north of Titusville, according to state police at Corry.
The unnamed driver, who was headed west on Buells Corners Road, failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Route 89, police reported.
As the driver’s 2012 Honda Accord entered the intersection, it was struck in the driver’s side door by a 2017 Ford Expedition that was traveling north on Route 89.
The Accord was sent spinning clockwise by the impact and struck a tree on the east side of Route 89, according to police.
The driver of the Accord died due to multiple blunt force trauma, according to Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
The driver of the Expedition, Mark A. Masiker, 53, of Titusville, sustained injuries that were believed to be minor and was transported to Titusville Area Hospital by Emergycare ambulance, according to police. A passenger in the Expedition, Karen L. Klock, 54, of Titusville, was also transported to Titusville Area Hospital by Spartansburg Volunteer Fire Department ambulance with suspected minor injuries.
