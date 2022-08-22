TROY TOWNSHIP — A 17-year-old Titusville boy has been arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence in connection with Sunday’s fatal crash in Troy Township, Pennsylvania State Police at Corry said this morning.
The teen-ager was the alleged driver of a utility task vehicle, or side-by-side, that crashed about 1 mile west of Hydetown, according to state police.
However, as of noon today no charges had been filed in the case.
Crawford County District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo confirmed to the Tribune no charges had been filed.
Whether charges will be filed depends on laboratory results on the blood alcohol content of the alleged driver, as well as an accident reconstruction report from state police, DiGiacomo said Monday.
Sunday’s crash killed a Michigan man and injured two women and another man, police said. All four were passengers in the UTV, police said.
Nickolas C. Wheeling, 25, of Wheeling, Mich., died due to blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen after being transported to Titusville Area Hospital (TAH), Scott Schell, Crawford County coroner, said.
Three other passengers, Stacey M. Lewis, 25, of Titusville; Alexis J. McGarvie, 20, of Pleasantville; and Shane G. Shattuck, 22 of Thompsontown, all were transported to Titusville Area Hospital for treatment of their injuries, state police said.
The crash on East Troy Road near the intersection with Route 408 was reported just before 4 a.m. Sunday, police said.
Five people were riding in the UTV when it went off the road, hit a ditch and overturned multiple times, ejecting all five in the process, police said.
Hydetown Volunteer Fire Department and EmergyCare, Townville, Centerville and Venango Community ambulance services assisted at the scene.
