WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police will have a special demonstration Sunday as part of the opening ceremonies of the 75th anniversary of the Crawford County Fair.
The demonstration by troopers on horses will feature how they control crowds in situations.
It will be held following a number of special events.
The events, planned by the 75th anniversary committee, will include special recognition of all those who have attended all 75 fairs.
Those who attended are asked to register at the history building between 1 and 4 p.m. Individual pictures as well as a group picture will be taken at 4.
All those who were on the planning committee for the 50th fair are asked to meet at 4:10 for a group photo as well.
At 5 the official ribbon cutting of the new history building will be held.
The opening ceremonies will then be held in front of the grandstand at 6.
Donnie Zarembinski will sing the national anthem followed by presentation of the Friend of the Fair award and crowning of the 2021 Miss Crawford County Fair Queen.
The PSP demonstration will follow.
Fireworks will conclude the festivities at about 8:30.
All events are open to the public, free of charge.