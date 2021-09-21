The search for a Meadville teenager wanted in connection with a July homicide in the city continues, according to Meadville Police Chief Michael Tautin.
Kavan Maloin Boitnott, 16, is wanted by police for killing Nathaniel Eric Harris, 19, on July 3 at Harris’ apartment at 376 1/2 Walnut St.
An alleged accomplice in the case, Qwamae Dontrail Sherene, 17, remains held in the Crawford County jail without bond on criminal homicide and other charges filed by city police. Sherene is scheduled to go on trial in connection with the case in Crawford County Court of Common Pleas in January 2022.
The U.S. Marshal Service Western Pennsylvania Fugitive Task Force is assisting city police in the search for Boitnott.
Authorities also continue to look for a third person, though that man, Timothy Taquan Bolden of Meadville, is not charged by police with homicide.
Bolden, 25, is has been charged by city police with felony counts of robbery and criminal trespass in connection with the incident, Tautin said.
Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact police at (814) 724-6100.