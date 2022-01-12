FRANKLIN — The investigation into the December homicide of a Pittsburgh-area man in Venango County remains open, but no charges have been filed, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Franklin.
Peter Bernardo Spencer, 29, was found deceased by state police at 2:26 a.m. Dec. 12, 2021, in the front yard of a home at 279 Carls Road in Rockland Township. Spencer had multiple gunshot wounds to his body, according to police.
A 25-year-old man and three other individuals were identified, detained and questions at the Franklin barracks.
Authorities also seized multiple firearms, ballistic evidence, controlled substances and other items from the scene.
All four persons were detained were released by police after consultation with the Venango County district attorney pending additional investigation.
An autopsy on Spencer was completed Dec. 14, but findings remain pending the return of toxicology and laboratory results, police said.
Investigators also are awaiting ballistic reports.
Police said additional interviews will be conducted as needed as information develops in the case.
“The PSP (Pennsylvania State Police) is committed to seeking justice for all parties involved and requests the public to remain patient until all forensic updates have been received and evaluated,” according to a statement issued Tuesday by the Franklin barracks.
Authorities said a joint news conference will be held after police complete the investigation and the Venango County district attorney has made a decision regarding appropriate charges.
Anyone with information on shooting is asked to contact Trooper Andrew Hagan at the Franklin barracks at (814) 676-6596. and reference Incident # PA21-1648026.