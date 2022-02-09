A Conneautville area man missing since Sunday evening was located late this morning near his home, Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville have confirmed to The Meadville Tribune.
Jeffrey Scott Johnson was located by a family member near his residence and is fine, Trooper Cynthia Schick confirmed to the Tribune. In a message to the Tribune, Schick said police were informed around 11:40 a.m. that Johnson had been found.
Police first issued a report about Johnson missing Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., saying he was at risk of harm or injury.
Johnson had last been seen around 6 p.m. Sunday walking east on Route 198 toward Conneautville, according to police.
"The investigating officer did speak with the individual and advised that he is fine as well, but is getting evaluated at Meadville Medical Center," Schick told the Tribune.
No foul play is suspected, Schick said.
Asked if there may be any charges filed, Schick said that has not been determined yet.