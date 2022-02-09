Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville continue to ask for the public's help in locating Jeffrey Scott Johnson, a Conneautville-area resident.
Police first issued a report about the missing man Tuesday at 9:15 a.m. He is at risk of harm or injury, according to police.
Johnson was last seen around 6 p.m. Sunday walking east on Route 198 toward Conneautville, police said.
Johnson is described by police as a 33-year-old white man, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his right forearm, a fox; right upper arm, a green dragon; and on his left arm, a "Nightmare Before Christmas" theme.
Johnson was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, brown Columbia work boots and a green/gray baseball hat, according to police.
Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts should contact state police at Meadville at (814) 332-6911.