A Meadville woman is headed to trial after she allegedly overdosed in her vehicle while her 9-month-old infant was also in the car earlier this year.

Kristin Marie Kightlinger, 31, waived her preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on Thursday.

Kightlinger was allegedly in a Hyundai Sonata parked at Lucy’s Laundry Basket, 727 Bessemer St., at around 2 p.m. Jan. 7 when the overdose occurred, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case by Meadville city police. The complaint did not specify the controlled substance involved

Meadville Police Department charged Kightlinger with one felony count of endangering the welfare of a child as a result of the incident.

Kightlinger remains free on $20,000 unsecured bond. A trial will be scheduled for the June term of Crawford County Court of Common Pleas.