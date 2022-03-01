A 49-year-old Meadville man allegedly was found with more than 1.5 ounces of methamphetamine after his vehicle remained stopped at a traffic signal displaying a steady green light last week.
Gabriel Johan Valverde-Leyva, who resides in the 100 block of Walnut Street, was arraigned Friday before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino.
Meadville Police Department filed charges against Valverde-Leyva after his Chrysler sedan remained stopped on North Street at the intersection with Water Street despite a green light at about 12:52 a.m. Feb. 22. A subsequent traffic stop led to the discovery of 42.8 grams — slightly more than 1.5 ounces — on Valverde-Leyva, according to police.
After being arrested and placed in a police department holding cell, Valverde-Leyva experienced unspecified medical issues and was transported to Meadville Medical Center, according to the arrest affidavit. Following his arraignment he was transported to Crawford County jail, where he remains in lieu of $50,000.
Valverde-Leyva faces a felony charge of possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary charge of driving too slow for conditions.
A preliminary hearing was scheduled for March 11 before Pendolino.