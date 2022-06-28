Criminal charges are expected to be filed in connection with alleged illegal alcohol sales in downtown Meadville over the weekend.
Officers purchased alcoholic beverages from a known person on the second floor of the Meadville Market House at 8:50 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release from the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) Erie office.
The purchase was made without possession of a valid liquor license issued by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, the news release said.
The Meadville Market House, 910 Market St., houses Meadville Council on the Arts (MCA) on its second floor.
MCA is a contemporary arts center with a 40-seat theater, full dance studio and state-of-the-art gallery. It offers live theater productions, films and hosts various art shows.
MCA leases space in the building from the Meadville Market Authority, which oversees the Market House operations. The Market House is owned by the City of Meadville.
“It was an unauthorized event at Meadville Council on the Arts,” Paula Burleigh, chair of the Meadville Market Authority, told The Meadville Tribune on Monday.
“I’ve not heard of it,” Jim Hoople, MCA president, said of Saturday’s alleged incident. He declined any additional comment.
Charges are pending for “the sale of malt or brewed beverages without a valid liquor license,” according to the LCE news release. The news release does not name the individual who allegedly sold the drinks, but states “This incident was the result of a public complaint.”
On Monday, Sgt. William F. Stuckey confirmed to the Tribune that the individual was known to police, but declined to divulge a name until any charges are filed. Stuckey did confirm the alleged suspect was a woman and that the sale took place at the arts council.
Following additional investigation, charges are expected to be filed within the next two weeks, Stuckey said.
