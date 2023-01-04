WEST MEAD TOWNSHIP — Disheartened township officials called for help from residents in preventing additional acts of vandalism and police Chief Chip Brown said charges soon will be filed against teens allegedly responsible for approximately $2,000 in recent ATV damage at Oak Grove Park.
“Talking to the parents, talking to the kids, the whole nine yards and they just don’t get it,” Brown said after the meeting of West Mead Township supervisors on Tuesday. “So now I think they’re going to get it.”
The township has fielded repeated complaints of all-terrain vehicle users damaging playgrounds, mulched beds, gravel drives and other parts of the park over the past 18 months, according to Supervisor John Shartle.
“It’s been frustrating, that’s for sure,” Shartle said following Brown’s report in the meeting. “It’s finally come to the point where enough’s enough.”
Brown told supervisors that reports of ATVs in the park have picked up recently, citing incidents in three of the last four months. Township police received reports of two more such incidents on Dec. 22 and 26 and expect to charge at least three and as many as five juveniles.
“We know who they are and we do appreciate the community’s help in making the calls that these individuals are out and what they’re doing, whether they’re driving recklessly or down in the park tearing it up,” Brown said. “These kids are getting cited. This isn’t the first time they’re getting cited — we are progressively going up the chain from warnings to traffic citations to now we’re up to potentially the criminal charges pending on these kids.”
After the meeting, Brown said police will file charges of criminal mischief and seek restitution for damages. The charges, he said, would be graded as “at least a misdemeanor.” Criminal mischief charges can range from third-degree misdemeanors to first-degree misdemeanors based on the level of damage and can be graded as a third-degree felony if more than $5,000 in damages result.
Brown said charges would also likely include driving an ATV without a license.
The chief encouraged members of the public who see ATVs causing damage to take photos and share them with police. When reports are left on the department’s voicemail, the people involved are typically gone by the time officers investigate, he said. Pursuing the investigation further can be difficult without photographic or video evidence.
“We need the community’s help with this,” Brown said, “unless we witness the violation or witness the act that’s happening, we have a hard time proving it.”
Fueling the frustration on the part of township officials are the efforts to improve Oak Grove, located at 10902 Oakgrove Ave., that have been made over the past several years — improvements that took more time and money than originally expected. The largest of the township’s parks, Oak Grove consists of 28 acres with ball fields, picnic pavilions, playground equipment and restroom facilities.
The township in 2017 received a Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) grant for improvements to the playground and other features. The $40,000 grant called for the township to contribute $25,000 plus in-kind services worth $15,000.
The improvements were not completed as expected in 2018 and supervisors considered abandoning the project and returning half of the DCNR funding in 2019. Citing the likelihood of a negative effect on future township grant applications, they eventually chose to proceed with the work.
A separate project to improve the park’s restrooms was awarded more than $9,200 in Act 13 funds from Crawford County in early 2016. Donations from individuals and businesses also helped fund the approximately $20,000 in upgrades, which eventually were completed in July 2020.
“It has not been a cheap ride to bring the park up to where it is,” Brown said in the meeting. “Whether it was spiteful or not to go in and just tear it up or whether it was just fun that got out of hand doesn’t matter, the damage still occurred and somebody’s got to pay to replace it and get it back to where it was.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.