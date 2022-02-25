RICHMOND TOWNSHIP — A Cambridge Springs-area man is facing multiple criminal charges for an unprovoked dog attack earlier this month that left a woman injured and killed her dog.
Pennsylvania State Police have charged William F. Bonecutter in connection with the incident along Jouver Road in Richmond Township.
Police allege three Staffordshire Bull terrier-type dogs owned by Bonecutter “did aggressively attack and cause severe injury” to the 68-year-old woman. The woman had to receive more than 12 stitches to her arm and thigh areas at Meadville Medical Center, according to police.
Police allege the three dogs also attacked and killed the woman’s pet chihuahua in the incident, which took place around 3:15 p.m. Feb. 8 near Bonecutter’s home.
An adult Staffordshire Bull terrier stands 14 to 16 inches high, weighs 28 to 38 pounds for a male and 24 to 34 pounds for a female, and may live 12 to 14 years, according to the American Kennel Club’s website.
The three dogs involved in the alleged attack — a female named Cinnamon, and two males named Apollo and Diesel — are in the custody of the Crawford County Humane Society, according to the Crawford County District Attorney’s Office.
A fourth Staffordshire Bull terrier owned by Bonecutter and not involved in the attack was not taken into custody, the office said.
Bonecutter, 67, of 28185 Jouver Road is charged by state police with six first-degree misdemeanor counts of dog attack causing serious injury or death and six second-degree misdemeanor counts of dangerous dog attack.
Each of the first-degree misdemeanor dog attack counts carries a maximum penalty of five years in jail and a $10,000 fine, if convicted. Each of the second-degree misdemeanor counts has a maximum penalty of two years and a $5,000 fine, if convicted.
Bonecutter also was charged with 10 summary violations — three counts of dog inflicts severe harm to human being without provocation on public or private property; three counts of harboring a dangerous dog; and four counts of not having proof of rabies vaccination as required.
Each of the summary violations has a fine of up to $300, if convicted.
Charges in the case were filed Wednesday with a court summons issued via first-class mail, according to court documents. Bonecutter is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on the charges March 24 before Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols in Titusville.
In a separate case, Bonecutter also has been charged by the Pennsylvania Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement with allowing two of his Staffordshire Bull terriers to run loose two days later.
The two dogs were seen running along Jouver Road at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 10 while they were to be confined under a state-issued quarantine, according to the complaint filed in that case.
The two charges are graded as third-degree misdemeanors instead of summary violations because Bonecutter had prior conviction of the same violation within one year, according to the arrest affidavit in the case.
Bonecutter pleaded guilty to the same violation as a non-traffic summary count in Magisterial District Court 30-3-06 in Titusville on Dec. 8, 2021, according to the affidavit.
As third-degree misdemeanors, Bonecutter faces up to one year in jail and a $2,000 fine on each count.
A preliminary hearing on the charges filed by the Bureau of Dog Law Enforcement is scheduled March 30 before Nicols.