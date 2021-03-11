VERNON TOWNSHIP — A car left unattended early Saturday at a gas station near Interstate 79 was found to contain about 1 pound of marijuana, $4,500 in cash, a half-ounce of suspected crack cocaine and various items of drug paraphernalia, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
Kyntyn Jones, 25, of Mt. Oliver, who has previously faced marijuana trafficking charges in Utah, Oklahoma, Kansas and Pennsylvania, was later identified as the operator of the vehicle, according to police. A felony arrest warrant will be issued for Jones, whose whereabouts are unknown, and charges filed through the office of Magisterial District Judge Lincoln Zilhaver.
Troopers spotted a 2021 silver Nissan Altima at Country Fair, 18163 Conneaut Lake Road, at approximately 12:24 a.m. and noticed multiple illicit materials in plain view, according to a press release issued Wednesday. The operator of the vehicle could not be located, but video surveillance footage and items that could be seen in the vehicle led police to identify Jones as the driver.
After the car was impounded and a warrant obtained, a search of the car led to the discovery of the drugs and cash as well as cartridges of THC (the active ingredient in marijuana, four discharged 9mm ammunition casings and various items of drug paraphernalia, according to police.