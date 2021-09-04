SUMMIT TOWNSHIP -- A rally by supporters of the Blue Streak roller coaster at Conneaut Lake Park on Saturday resulted in Pennsylvania State Police being called, though no arrests were made.
topical featured
Police called to Blue Streak rally
- By Sean P. Ray Meadville Tribune
-
-
The rally, which began around noon, saw about a dozen people gather at Camperland, a spot where people can park campers located across from the amusement park and under the same owners.
Approximately 20 minutes into the rally, a man in a pick-up truck drove up to the rally members and told them that the land they were standing on was private property and told them to leave.
Members of the rally insisted they were close enough to the road to be on public property, but the man reiterated his claim before calling the police and driving into Camperland.
State troopers arrived just before 12:30 p.m. The trooper informed the rally members that the land they were standing on was private property, though the crowd had moved closer to the street sidewalk.
The trooper asked the rally members to move to a sidewalk in front of a nearby Dollar General instead out of safety, as the sidewalk in front of Camperland was narrow and left the rally members closer to the road.
The people in the rally acquiesced to the suggestion and moved to the Dollar General. The man who called the police did not speak with the state trooper on the scene, who left shortly after the rally members moved positions.
One member of the rally, Paul Hohman, of Comstock, expressed a negative view on the police being called to the rally.
"Harassment and bullying, basically," Hohman said, insisting that the rally members were not yelling or being disruptive to people nearby.
React to this story:
Tags
Trending Video
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Trending Recipes
Obituaries
Lynnette Sue Hamilton, 55, resident for most of her life at Polk Center, Polk, and for a short time at the Erie Homes for Children and Adults on North Street, Meadville, passed away peacefully, to be with the Lord God, at the Marquette Hospice House on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. She was b…