BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP — Burglary of a Canadohta Lake-area storage shed resulted in $8,100 in merchandise being taken including a utility trailer and an all-terrain vehicle, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Corry.

Someone broke into a locked metal storage shed on a Westside Drive property in Bloomfield Township between Oct. 30 and Dec. 31, 2022, police said.

A white 2019 Suzuki Kingquad 400cc ATV and a 20-inch chainsaw were taken, plus battery-operated tools of a weed trimmer, a leaf blower and a chainsaw.

Also stolen was a silver aluminum 2013 Look utility trailer with Pennsylvania license plate XJJ-5605.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to contact state police at (814) 663-2043.

