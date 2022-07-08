Meadville Area
Magisterial District Judge
• Eric J. Breu, 37, of Meadville was arraigned July 3 before Magisterial District Judge Samuel Pendolino on charges of simple assault and two summary counts. Meadville Police Department filed the charges for an incident July 2. Breu was released on $5,000 unsecured bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges July 15.
• Benjamin J. Norr, 41, of Meadville, was arraigned July 5 on charges of possession of a firearm prohibited, carrying a firearm without a license, receiving stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary count. Meadville Police Department filed the charge for an incident July 3. He was placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $20,000 bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges July 15.
• Monique J. Smith, 39, of Titusville was arraigned July 3 by Pendolino, acting for Magisterial District Judge Amy Nicols, on one count of criminal trespass. Titusville Police Department filed the charge for an incident July 3. Smith was placed in the Crawford County jail in lieu of $5,000 bond. She faces a preliminary hearing on the charge July 14 before Nicols.
• Jason M. Murphy, 51, of Centerville, was arraigned July 2 by Pendolino, acting for Nicols, on a charge of simple assault and two summary counts. Pennsylvania State Police filed the charges for an incident July 1 in Centerville. Murphy was released on $5,000 unsecured bond. He faces a preliminary hearing on the charges July 14 before Nicols.
